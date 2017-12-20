American, Kazakh wife linked to Dutch model’s death freed on bail

The couple were said to be the last people to be seen with Ivana Smit, an 18-year-old Dutch model found dead on Jan 7. — Pifcture via Instagram/Ivana SmitKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — An American and his Kazakh wife from whose home a Dutch teen allegedly fell to her death were both allowed bail earlier this week on their two drug charges from Dec 11.

A magistrates court granted American Alexander William Johnson, 44, bail at RM4,500 on Monday after he claimed trial.

His wife, Lunara Almazkyzy, 30, was allowed bail at RM2,500 with two sureties after she pleaded guilty to her charge.

Both were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with the consumption of illegal drugs, are liable for up to two years’ jail, a fine of no more than RM5,000 or both upon conviction.

A source told to Malay Mail the court allowed bail after immigration checks revealed their passports and visas to be valid.

“The magistrate allowed a bail for Alexander with two sureties, and set Jan 8 as the next court date,” the person said, adding that the case was awaiting the results of his urine sample tests.

“[Almazkyzy’s] next court date is on Jan 19, pending lab results of her urine samples,” the source added.

The court previously withheld bail pending verification of their travel documents’ validity.

The couple entered the spotlight after they were said to be the last people to be seen with Ivana Smit, an 18-year-old Dutch model found dead on Jan 7.

The couple were supposedly out partying with the model the day before her naked body was found, after allegedly falling 14 floors from their condominium unit in Dang Wangi.