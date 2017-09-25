Amend constitution to strengthen disability rights, Putrajaya urged

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The government should consider amending Article 8(2) (on equality and equality before the law) of the Federal Constitution to specifically mention disabled persons and to prohibit discrimination against them.

President of Sarawak Cheshire Home, Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon said it was time for Parliament to make expressed provisions to enforce the rights of the disabled to employment, education, and access to buildings and public facilities.

Ang, who is also a prominent social activist, said the government should also provide remedies or penalties for breach of provisions of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

“As this county is making progress in many areas, and possibly soon it will be enjoying the status of a developed country, it is, therefore, time for a National Disability Rights Tribunal be set up by the government.

“This tribunal is to investigate any breach of the act and to impose or recommend penalties or solutions for non-compliance which seems to be happening every day,” he said in his address at the Home’s annual general meeting in Kuching, Sarawak today.

His speech text was made available to Bernama, here.

Meanwhile, Ang noted that most old government buildings have not been modified or renovated to provide facilities like ramps, lifts, escalators and accessible public toilets, for use by the disabled.

“This is important so that persons with disabilities can use and enjoy all the facilities or participate in activities in the government and public buildings like normal people with no physical disabilities,” he said.

Ang said at the moment, almost all disabled persons using wheelchairs were not able to use buses.

“This is not acceptable as many disabled people do not own a car to ferry them around.

“In this regard, I hope that all new buses to be put on the road be equipped with a ramp for the disabled. I am confident that these bus companies would also like to make contributions to help the disabled,” he said. — Bernama