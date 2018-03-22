Amanah’s Mazlan Aliman nabbed for defamation probe

Mazlan Aliman was picked up by police at his home in Felda Bukit Ramun, Kulai at 1.30am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, March 22 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) supreme council member and Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) activist Mazlan Aliman was picked up by police at his home in Felda Bukit Ramun, Kulai at 1.30am today.

He was arrested by a team comprising personnel from the state Criminal Investigations Department’s (CID) serious crimes division and the Bandar Tenggara police station.

A police source said the 51-year-old Mazlan, who is also Persatuan Anak Peneroka Kebangsaan (Anak) president, was taken to the Kulai district police headquarters where he is currently in custody.

“We (police) have arrested the suspect pertaining to a report lodged in Sentul police station on Monday under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

“The suspect was advised of his rights under Section 28A of the Criminal Procedure Code. He will be brought to the Sentul district police headquarters and handed over to the investigation team there,” the source told Malay Mail.

It is understood that Mazlan was arrested in connection with a YouTube video that allegedly linked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor with the failed Felda sturgeon fish project.

On Monday, the originating report was lodged by Rosmah’s lawyer NoorHajran Mohd Noor, at the Sentul police station, claiming that the video uploaded on March 7 had jeopardised her (Rosmah) reputation and integrity.

The video, uploaded under the user name ‘Cap Kapak’, depicted a speech given by an Opposition politician alleging Rosmah’s involvement in several Felda investment projects, including the sturgeon project.

Meanwhile, Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan condemned Mazlan’s arrest.

“There was no need to arrest Mazlan at his family home as he is also a social activist and community leader who has always cooperated with the authorities. Police could have been tactful about the matter,” he said, adding that Johor Amanah will give assistance to Mazlan’s family during this time.