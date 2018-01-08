Amanah’s boycott signals Pakatan cracking up, PAS leader claims

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad (third from left) at the launch of the Johor state-level Gagasan Sejahtera political pact at the Tropical Inn Hotel in Johor Baru January 7, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — PAS views the Johor chapter of Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) boycott of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention yesterday as an early sign of disunity in the federal Opposition pact.

The Islamist party’s vice-president Idris Ahmad described the boycott as shocking when the PH convention was supposed to when all member parties — PKR, DAP, Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) — come together to discuss its direction.

“But what happened was the opposite instead, and this is an early sign to the people,” he said after launching the Johor state-level Gagasan Sejahtera political pact at the Tropical Inn Hotel here last night.

“Of course this will undermine their work and what is important was that the people can now evaluate how PH performs as they will be one of the parties to contest in the coming general elections,” he added.

Earlier, more than 300 people attended the event in support of Gagasan Sejahtera — the so-called third political bloc — which is a coalition of Opposition political parties comprising PAS, Ikatan, Berjasa and Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM).

Present at the launch was Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Hussin, Ikatan vice-president Mohamad Badri Abd Rahman, PCM deputy president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan and Johor Ikatan protem chairman Ahmad Zainudin Zulkefly.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported Johor Amanah was upset that it was only given two parliamentary seats out of the 26 to be contested in the state and refused to take part in the PH convention.

Idris, who is also the Bukit Gantang MP, pointed out that PAS was able to stand on level ground with its political partners in the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat pact, formed after the landmark Election 2008.

“PAS was firm when negotiating for seats with Pakatan Rakyat in the past as we had the strength of machinery and so on. That’s why we demanded the seat we want.

“Perhaps the party now has an issue in terms of the number of members, while [PPBM] is new compared to Amanah,” he said, referring to Amanah, whose founding members were previously in PAS.

Johor PAS chief Abdullah said the Islamist party also opened the doors for other Gagasan Sejahtera component parties to contest in the state by offering all 26 parliamentary seats and 56 state seats seats.

“We have a compromise and basically we are ready to give our friends in Gagasan Sejahtera a chance to contest by looking into their needs and readiness,” he said.