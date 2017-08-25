Amanah willing to face GE14 without PKR, Khalid Samad says

Khalid Samad says Parti Amanah Negara is willing to face the 14th general election without PKR. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Peeved at its ally’s continued overtures to PAS, Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Samad said his party is willing to face the next general election without PKR.

Khalid said PKR’s persistence in courting PAS to join the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Opposition pact suggests the is afraid to contest in the polls without the latter, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“PAN (Amanah) is prepared to establish a collaboration with DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) if the PKR leadership is still hoping for PAS, when that party is not interested at all,” the Shah Alam MP was quoted saying.

Khalid reportedly argued that PAS will not join PH just so it can prove that it was the more popular Malay Muslim-centric party compared to Amanah.

“PAS will not cooperate with PKR because GE14 seems to be its golden opportunity to prove that Amanah does not have the Malay support,” he was quoted as saying.

PKR’s political bureau had last week given the greenlight for its deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to negotiate seat allocations in Selangor with PAS.

Selangor PAS has, however, denied that it is negotiating seats with Azmin or any other PKR leader.