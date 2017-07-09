Amanah to file judicial review over Raus’ term extension

The term extension of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif as chief justice for three more years may be challenged by a judicial review to be filed by Parti Amanah Negara. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Parti Amanah Negara announced today it will file a judicial review against the term extension of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif as chief justice for three more years.

The Islamist party said the sudden revelation late Friday night had ignored the Federal Constitution, and is an abuse of the executive powers by arguably amending the supreme law in an arbitrary fashion.

“After taking into account several important issues in preserving the sanctity and upholding the national Constitution, Amanah will file a judicial review to challenge the late night decision,” its deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said in a statement here.

On Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said the appointment of the Chief Justice and the President of Court of Appeal, who are appointees as additional judges in the Federal Court, is pursuant to Article 122(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

It said pursuant to Article 122B(1) of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on the advice of the Prime Minister and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers convened on May 24 and 25 this year, is pleased to announce both appointments.

On April 1, 2017, Md Raus, was appointed as the 14th Chief Justice of Malaysia, replacing Tun Arifin Zakaria who retired after reaching the age of 66 years and six months, on March 31, 2017.

The retirement age for judges is 66.

The services of Arifin as Chief Justice and Md Raus as Court of Appeal President had earlier been extended for six months.