Amanah proposes Mat Sabu for Selangor seat

Mat Sabu was named by Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim as a potential candidate in his speech earlier toda. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Amanah president Mohamad Sabu could be fielded in Selangor in the upcoming general election.

The former PAS man was named by Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim as a potential candidate in his speech earlier today, according to news portal Malaysiakini.

“I am happy to announce that Selangor Amanah will put a few national big names as candidates in the Selangor parliamentary and state seats.

“We are committed to offering the best candidates through Pakatan Harapan, to the people of Selangor to ensure the continuity of the Selangor Harapan government and the new federal Harapan government,” Izham was quoted as saying.

Other names thrown into the ring include vice president Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, communications director Khalid Samad, strategy director Dzulkefli Ahmad, Wanita chief Siti Mariah Mahmud and Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin.