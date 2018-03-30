Amanah MP under fire after ‘if I were God’ remark

Asri said any Muslim who likens him or herself to God 'was indirectly debasing Him and denying His creation'. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Muslims must refrain from likening themselves to God as it degrades the latter, Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin warned today, following a controversial remark by an MP in Parliament yesterday.

Asri said any Muslim who likens him or herself to God “was indirectly debasing Him and denying His creation”, adding that the act could be dangerous to the person’s faith.

“If you say ‘if I were God, I wouldn’t have done this or that’... then you may have indirectly denied His creation and debased its significance,” Asri wrote on his Facebook page.

“This is dangerous to the faith of the person who uttered those words if the person was fully aware of his or her own assertion. “

Parti Amanah Negara’s Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin had caused furore yesterday for rhetorically saying “If I were God I wouldn’t have created you” when he criticised a Barisan Nasional counterpart during a heated debate on the newly tabled Anti-Fake News Bill.

“If I were God I would not have created you, you’re a nuisance,” Hanipa reportedly said towards Baling MP, Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Asri did not directly name Hanipa in his statement.

However, the president for Sunni Organisation Malaysia (Aswaja), Zamihan Mat Zain had called Hanipa “rude” for refusing to retract his statement despite strong demand from BN backbenchers.

Zamihan echoed Asri’s criticism and said the assertion was “deviant” and degrading God.

“The Sepang MP is but a mortal full of sin and to liken himself to God is to prejudice Allah,” the cleric said in a statement.

“His obsession and lust for politicking had made him felt as omnipotent as Allah… he may have said it unknowingly but as a leader he should not be too arrogant and egoistic to retract his statement and apologise.”

Both Asri and Zamihan had urged Hanipa to repent.