Amanah leader wants racy ‘Despacito’ barred from local radio (VIDEO)

This file photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performing onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Amanah women's wing, Awan, today demanded that radio stations cease airing the Spanish-language single Despacito for alleged obscenity.

Awan's Atriza Umar said she was troubled that the song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee was being hummed by youngsters, whom she said did not realise what his lyrics meants.

She further said local radio stations, including those using Malay, were giving his song significant airtime, without paying heed to its sexual references.

“However, I, as the representative of Awan, call for the cessation of these songs as well as others with obscene, violent and similar interpretations, which are not compatible with Eastern and Islamic culture,” she said in a statement.

She also criticised censors for failing to ensure that the lyrics were edited for local consumption, and claimed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has an obligation to be a “moral guardian”.

The MCMC has no such mission.

The call mirrors those that frequently come from PAS, which is the primary source of membership in the offshoot Amanah.

Amanah has been under pressure to explain how it is different from the religiously conservative PAS, as the former frequently professes to be “progressive” in comparison.