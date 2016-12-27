Amanah eyes 40 federal seats for GE14

Khalid Samad (right) speaks during a press conference at the PKR Headquarters in Petaling Jaya on December 27, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is hoping to contest 40 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 14th general elections that must be held by 2018.

Amanah information director Khalid Samad told reporters that some of seats the party aims for were previously contested by PAS, with others by PKR.

"So as far as Amanah is concerned, we have identified that there are a possible 40 seats in parliamentary level that we are interested in contesting, but we will discuss that.

"This will be decided in the meeting between Pakatan Harapan and Bersatu," he said referring to Opposition newcomer Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia (PPBM).

"There are seats which we feel that we have the hopes and opportunity of winning," he added.

Khalid who is also Shah Alam MP said that it is now important to acknowledge the changes to the political scenario, especially involving the Opposition, adding that Pakatan Harapan cannot use the 2013 basis for seat allocation.

"Now there is Amanah and Bersatu. So we welcome the statement by Keadilan where they are ready and willing to give up some of their seats, because this takes into consideration the political reality of the situation at this moment," he said, using the Malay name for PKR.