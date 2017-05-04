Amanah deputy confirms Pakatan lineup, says possible shadow Cabinet from same list

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub says the list will send an 'implicit' message to Malaysians on the leaders they can trust. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Pakatan Harapan has decided its presidential council lineup to be submitted to the Registrar of Societies (RoS), with Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as chairman and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as adviser, according to a senior leader.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub also alluded to the possibility that the coalition's shadow cabinet will comprise the same leaders on the presidential council list.

“The list is just a pro-tem committee, we have to register to the RoS the name of Pakatan Harapan, our objective is to use this list and the symbols in the coming GE.

“We agreed to name a few figures for each party to prove that we are very serious, especially when [PPBM] is on board, now the time is right to show public we are serious, so all the big names are named in the protem committee,” he told Malay Mail Online.

When asked whether the pact had finalised its shadow Cabinet line-up, Salahuddin said that the presidential council list will send an "implicit" message to Malaysians on the leaders they hope that “Malaysians can give their trust to.”

“Shadow Cabinet, let the public judge and interpret from the (presidential council) list. All the names there are top-ranking leaders.”

News portal The Malaysian Insight earlier today carried a report quoting sources saying that Pakatan Harapan has decided its line-up of top officials to lead the coalition in the 14th general election (GE14), and that the list was finalised at a meeting on Sunday.

According to the report, PKR president and federal opposition leader Dr Wan Azizah will chair the council with three vice-chairmen: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu (Amanah president) and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be the coalition’s secretary-general while DAP vice-president M. Kulasegaran will act as treasurer.

The report also said that each component party in the coalition will have three representatives in the presidential council.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Nurul Izzah Anwar and Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will represent PKR; Salahuddin, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Anuar Tahir will represent Amanah.

The DAP’s line-up will consist of Tan Kok Wai, Teresa Kok and Anthony Loke.

PPBM’s three representatives will be Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

On Sunday, Opposition Leader Dr Wan Azizah announced that the four Pakatan Harapan parties have decided on a common logo and a leadership lineup for its application to be formally registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Previous attempts to register Pakatan Rakyat, the predecessor to Pakatan Harapan, with the Registrar of Societies were unsuccessful.