Amanah denounces arrest of party member

Mazlan was said to be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which criminalises the use of the internet to transmit any communication that is deemed to be offensive and annoying. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) claimed today that the arrest of Persatuan Anak Peneroka Felda Kebangsaan (Anak) chairman Mazlan Aliman was politically motivated.

Earlier today, Mazlan said in a brief posting on Facebook he was arrested by police this morning at his home in Kulaijaya around 1.35am this morning.

Amanah’s Youth vice-chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said the arrest that took place shortly past midnight was not reasonable and raised doubts.

“We are disappointed with her decision to order her legal representative to lodge a report against him,” Shazni said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

“What was the magnitude of the crime he has committed that the authorities could not wait until daytime to detain him?”

Mazlan, who is also an Amanah supreme council member, said he was brought to the Kulai police district headquarters for further processing.

Shazni said Mazlan advocated rights for Felda settlers, adding that a solidarity campaign would be organised for Mazlan.

“We want the real criminal to be arrested, not someone who fights for the rakyat,” he said.

On Monday a lawyer representing Rosmah lodged a police report claiming defamation over a YouTube video allegedly linking the wife of the Prime Minister with a sturgeon project.

NoorHajran Mohd Noor from the law firm of Messrs NoorHajran Mohd Noor, made the report at the Sentul District Police headquarters here.

She said in a statement that the video uploaded on March 7 claiming that Rosmah was behind a failed sturgeon project had jeopardised Rosmah’s reputation and integrity.

The lawyer said the video, uploaded by someone with the nickname of ‘Cap Kapak’, depicted a speech given by an opposition politician alleging Rosmah’s involvement in several Felda investment projects, including the sturgeon project.

The statement by the politician, apparently based on information from a Felda officer, was malicious slander without any evidence and basis, Noor Hajran said.

“Such an allegation has caused prejudice among Netizens and undermined the reputation and integrity of my client,” she added.