Amanah: Aishah not just ‘Opposition stooge’, she’s a committee member

Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin (pic) had achieved recent popularity through her entry in fourth season of singing TV reality contest Gegar Vaganza, which she then won on Sunday. ― Picture via Instagram/Gegar Vaganza OfficialPETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Pakatan Harapan’s women wing’s information chief Aiman Athirah has denied that 1990s pop star Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin is a “stooge” of the Opposition, following recent criticism from Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

In a statement, Aiman clarified that the singer popular with the mononym Aishah is instead “a ranking member and national level leader” of Parti Amanah Negara, one of the components of the Opposition coalition.

“She has the position in Amanah’s national leadership committee because of her charismatic leadership and strong ideas.

“She is not merely an ordinary or low-ranking party member who is ‘being used by the Opposition’,” said Aiman, who is her fellow member in Amanah national leadership committee.

Aiman Athirah added that the “politics of instilling fear” as practised by certain parties needed to be stopped immediately.

Aishah, who made her name in the late 1980s with her band Aishah The Fan Club, had achieved recent popularity through her entry in fourth season of singing TV reality contest Gegar Vaganza, which she then won on Sunday.