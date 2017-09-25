Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Am I ‘rubbish’ to you now? Anina asks Dr M

Monday September 25, 2017
08:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseysFifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseys

Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!

The Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in ChinaThe Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in China

Japan’s Abe announces snap elections for next monthJapan’s Abe announces snap elections for next month

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Anina said that she still respects Dr Mahathir and still considers him as a role model. — Picture by Saw Siow FengAnina said that she still respects Dr Mahathir and still considers him as a role model. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Ex-Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) founding member Anina Saadudin is disappointed at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for calling those who have quit the party as “rubbish”.

“If he really was describing me as garbage, then I will accept it with a heavy heart and disappointment,” The Star Online quoted her as saying.

Anina said she found it hard to believe that a prominent statesman like Dr Mahathir could have made such comments.

On September 22, Dr Mahathir had reportedly criticised PPBM members who left the party during an event at the Bukit Merah Lake Town Resort, Perak.

“There are some people who are unhappy with the leadership, that’s why they want to quit.

“Well, we always sweep away ‘rubbish’. If these people want to quit willingly, it’s okay. There will be fewer problems and it will make matters easier for us,” the PPBM party chairman reportedly said.

Despite this, Anina said that she still respects Dr Mahathir and still considers him as a role model.

“He is still my idol and I respect him very much. But I’m disappointed,” Anina added.

Anina quit PPBM last week, claiming that it is being led by leaders who could not handle criticisms.

Earlier this year, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Anina was removed as leader of the party’s women’s wing Srikandi because of performance issues.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline