Am I ‘rubbish’ to you now? Anina asks Dr M

Anina said that she still respects Dr Mahathir and still considers him as a role model. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Ex-Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) founding member Anina Saadudin is disappointed at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for calling those who have quit the party as “rubbish”.

“If he really was describing me as garbage, then I will accept it with a heavy heart and disappointment,” The Star Online quoted her as saying.

Anina said she found it hard to believe that a prominent statesman like Dr Mahathir could have made such comments.

On September 22, Dr Mahathir had reportedly criticised PPBM members who left the party during an event at the Bukit Merah Lake Town Resort, Perak.

“There are some people who are unhappy with the leadership, that’s why they want to quit.

“Well, we always sweep away ‘rubbish’. If these people want to quit willingly, it’s okay. There will be fewer problems and it will make matters easier for us,” the PPBM party chairman reportedly said.

Despite this, Anina said that she still respects Dr Mahathir and still considers him as a role model.

“He is still my idol and I respect him very much. But I’m disappointed,” Anina added.

Anina quit PPBM last week, claiming that it is being led by leaders who could not handle criticisms.

Earlier this year, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Anina was removed as leader of the party’s women’s wing Srikandi because of performance issues.