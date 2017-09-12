Alor Setar roads to close for royal funeral

ALOR SETAR, Sept 12 ― Several main roads in the city will be closed in stages to facilitate the movement of the cortege to the Langgar Royal Mausoleum here for the funeral of the late Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah at 4pm.

Kedah Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Zahari Mohamed said the roads included Jalan Anak Bukit, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Langgar.

He said the temporary road closure would begin at 3pm.

“The cortege will start from Jalan Anak Bukit at about 3pm and the roads will be reopened after it passes them,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zahari said the distance between Istana Anak Bukit and Langgar Royal Mausoleum was 12.4km, with the cortege moving at 30km per hour. ― Bernama