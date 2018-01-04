Almost 1,000 ex-security forces members join fledgling Malaysian United Party

The majority of members joining MUP are said to be former security forces members and also those from the traditional medicine field.GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Almost 1,000 members, most of whom are former security forces members, submitted their applications to join new party Malaysian United Party (MUP) today.

The national chairman of the Malaysia ex-security forces association Teoh Uat Lye represented the 1,000 people to submit the stack of membership forms to MUP party leaders, represented by the party’s general secretary Kee Lean Ee, today.

“I have never joined any other parties before this but I decided to join MUP because I saw how they have served the people in the past year and that is why I have also convinced my colleagues and association members to join the party,” Teoh told a press conference here.

He said the majority of the members joining MUP are former security forces members and also those from the traditional medicine field.

Teoh, who is also the action group president of the Penang International Traditional Medicine Association, said MUP has proved that it is a good platform to provide service to the people.

In receiving the membership forms, Kee said they hoped to receive more new members in the months to come.

She said this meant more people are confident with what the new party can do for the people.

MUP vice-president Lim Boo Chang added that the party’s ideal is to be a platform for the public to share the country’s resources.

“We are expecting more people to join our party as they can see for themselves how we have come out in full force to help the community especially during the floods in November,” he said.