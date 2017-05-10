Allegedly kidnapped woman remanded four days

The remand proceedings against the suspect was conducted in the Batu Gajah District Police headquarters (pic). — Screenshot from GoogleBATU GAJAH, May 10 — The magistrate's court here allowed a woman to be placed under remand for four days for making a false report alleging that she was kidnapped on May 3.

Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin allowed the woman, in her 40s, to be remanded until May 13 to facilitate investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and Section 182 for making a false statement.

Recently a local newspaper report went viral on social media pertaining to a woman who concocted a story that she was kidnapped while delivering goods to customers in Taiping on May 3.

The suspect was arrested while working at a nursery in Shah Alam at about 10am yesterday.

The remand proceedings against the suspect, who is the wife of a policeman in Hilir Perak near here, was conducted in the Batu Gajah District Police headquarters here today.

Earlier the woman, dressed in a purple lock-up gear, arrived at about 9.30am accompanied by two policewomen before leaving five minutes later.

Meanwhile Perak Tengah Police District chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the police were looking for a man named 'Wan,' an acquaintance of the woman who allegedly planned the fake kidnapping with her.

“Further investigation is still ongoing and initial investigation revealed the woman's husband is not involved in the kidnapping plan,” he said in a statement. —Bernama