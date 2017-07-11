Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Alleged child abuse victim dies in hospital

Tuesday July 11, 2017
02:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island

The Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shootingThe Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shooting

The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

WBO review backs up Horn’s win over PacquiaoWBO review backs up Horn’s win over Pacquiao

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — A 21-month-old boy who was in critical condition after alleged abuse by his adoptive parents died today at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, according to police.

Batu Pahat Police chief ACP Abdul Wahid Musa said Muhammad Al Fateh Abdullah died at 12.45 pm.

He was admitted to the children’s intensive care unit of the hospital on Sunday evening. He had been on life support.

Abdul Wahid said in a statement today that a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline