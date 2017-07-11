Alleged child abuse victim dies in hospital

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — A 21-month-old boy who was in critical condition after alleged abuse by his adoptive parents died today at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, according to police.

Batu Pahat Police chief ACP Abdul Wahid Musa said Muhammad Al Fateh Abdullah died at 12.45 pm.

He was admitted to the children’s intensive care unit of the hospital on Sunday evening. He had been on life support.

Abdul Wahid said in a statement today that a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death. — Bernama