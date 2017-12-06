All three Umno wings begin their assemblies

Umno’s logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — All the three Umno wings — the Wanita, Youth and Puteri movements — held their respective assemblies at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) beginning at 8 am with the leader of every wing delivering their policy speeches followed by the tabling of motions and debates.

The Wanita wing held its assembly at the Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, Pemuda at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn and Puteri at the Dewan Merdeka.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is discharging the duties of the deputy president, simultaneously opened the meetings.

A total of 994 delegates attended the assembly of the Wanita movement while the Youth and Puteri assemblies were participated by 992 delegates each before the 2017 Umno General Assembly begins tomorrow for three days.

A total of 5,739 Umno delegates from throughout the country are attending the annual party assembly.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting is scheduled to be held at 8.30pm tonight. — Bernama