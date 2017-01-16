All Malaysian students in Medan safe after earthquake, consul general says

The first quake struck at 7.13pm at 3.9 on the Richter scale and the second occurred with the strength of 5.6 of the Richter scale. — AFP picJAKARTA, Jan 16 — All Malaysian students in Medan are reportedly safe after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit northern Sumatra at 7.20pm local time (8.20pm Malaysian time) today.

Malaysian Consul General in Medan Amizal Fadzli Rajali when contacted by Bernama said strong tremors, which lasted only for a few seconds, were felt by many in the province.

“The authorities confirmed that there were no untoward incidents and no buildings were damaged, while our students when contacted said they are safe,” he said.

There are 1,100 Malaysian students pursuing their studies at several universities in North Sumatra.

Online media reported that members of the public who were at shopping malls and high-rise hotels in Medan went panic when tremors felt and ran helter skelter leaving the buildings.

According to a report from the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BKMG), the quake struck twice at the depth of 10 kilometres under the sea near Deliserdang in North Sumatra.

The first quake struck at 7.13pm at 3.9 on the Richter scale and the second occurred with the strength of 5.6 of the Richter scale.

The quake was felt in several areas including Medan, Deliserdang, Binjai and Karo and several areas in Peninsular Malaysia including Penang and Perak. — Bernama