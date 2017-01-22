All Kuantan flood victims return home

Kuantan district officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkifli said all the victims were from Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai and Kampung Sungai Karang Darat in Beserah. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 22 — The number of flash flood victims in Bera housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang in Beserah remained at 39 from nine families this morning.

Kuantan district officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkifli said all the victims were from Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai and Kampung Sungai Karang Darat in Beserah.

“However, all the affected families will be allowed to return home at noon after lunch at the relief centre due to receding flood water,” he told Bernama.

He said the flash flood situation in Kampung Sungai Karang Darat was improving after the water receded since about 11pm last night. — Bernama