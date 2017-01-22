Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:15 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

All Kuantan flood victims return home

Sunday January 22, 2017
11:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Meet the guys behind Jackal X, Malaysia’s first action figure lineMeet the guys behind Jackal X, Malaysia’s first action figure line

Ramos to the rescue at Madrid as fans target RonaldoRamos to the rescue at Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

The Edit: Do four-year-olds really need private tuition?The Edit: Do four-year-olds really need private tuition?

White House slams media downplaying inauguration crowdsWhite House slams media downplaying inauguration crowds

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kuantan district officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkifli said all the victims were from Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai and Kampung Sungai Karang Darat in Beserah. — Bernama picKuantan district officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkifli said all the victims were from Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai and Kampung Sungai Karang Darat in Beserah. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 22 — The number of flash flood victims in Bera housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang in Beserah remained at 39 from nine families this morning.

Kuantan district officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkifli said all the victims were from Kampung Sungai Karang Pantai and Kampung Sungai Karang Darat in Beserah.

“However, all the affected families will be allowed to return home at noon after lunch at the relief centre due to receding flood water,” he told Bernama.

He said the flash flood situation in Kampung Sungai Karang Darat was improving after the water receded since about 11pm last night. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline