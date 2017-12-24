Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

All flood relief centres in Sarawak closed

Sunday December 24, 2017
12:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China’s largest amphibious plane in the world makes maiden flightChina’s largest amphibious plane in the world makes maiden flight

Manchester City extend winning streak, Manchester United falterManchester City extend winning streak, Manchester United falter

The Edit: For Christmas, enjoy a pasta salad full of festive cheerThe Edit: For Christmas, enjoy a pasta salad full of festive cheer

The Edit: Helping others shown to help teens deal with adolescenceThe Edit: Helping others shown to help teens deal with adolescence

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MIRI, Dec 24 — All flood relief centres in Sarawak have closed at 10am today with the final relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menuang Limbang closing this morning.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) secretariat said the relief centre at SK Menuang which was opened on Dec 22 and housed 40 victims from 12 families was closed at 8.30am this morning.

“It was closed as the water level had receded and the situation was under control,” JPBNS said in a statement this morning.

JPBNS advised residents in flood-prone areas to be alert and follow instructions issued by the authorities when directed to evacuate. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline