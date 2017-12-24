All flood relief centres in Sarawak closed

MIRI, Dec 24 — All flood relief centres in Sarawak have closed at 10am today with the final relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Menuang Limbang closing this morning.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) secretariat said the relief centre at SK Menuang which was opened on Dec 22 and housed 40 victims from 12 families was closed at 8.30am this morning.

“It was closed as the water level had receded and the situation was under control,” JPBNS said in a statement this morning.

JPBNS advised residents in flood-prone areas to be alert and follow instructions issued by the authorities when directed to evacuate. — Bernama