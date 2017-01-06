Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

All flood evacuees in Sabah’s Pitas district return home

At the height of the floods, 281 people from 67 families were evacuated to the three centres from 16 villages in the Pitas district. — picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentAt the height of the floods, 281 people from 67 families were evacuated to the three centres from 16 villages in the Pitas district. — picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — All the 178 remaining flood evacuees in Pitas have returned to their homes with the receding of the floods which struck the district last Wednesday.

The relief centres, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan 2 Pitas and SK Rukom, were closed at 10am and 11am respectively, said Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin.

The centre at the Kampung Bilangau Besar hall was closed at about 4pm yesterday.

At the height of the floods, 281 people from 67 families were evacuated to the three centres from 16 villages. — Bernama

