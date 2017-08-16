All fired up over safety at SEA Games venues

City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman inspecting the a hose reel at the KL Convention Centre. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Leave for all 943 fire and rescue personnel in the city have been frozen until the end of this month to ensure the safety of the public during the SEA Games.

City Fire and Rescue Department chief Khirudin Drahman said 226 special task force personnel have been deployed to the city and divided into three clusters to monitor three major venues.

Of that number, 78 personnel will be based at Bukit Jalil fire station, 74 at Keramat and Jalan Tun Razak fire stations to monitor KL Convention Centre, and another 74 will be at Sentul and Hartamas fire stations, which are close to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

“The task force deployed to the city is made up of personnel from other states as well. There is slightly more personnel watching over Bukit Jalil Stadium as there will be more than 100,000 spectators,” he said.

Khirudin was speaking after visiting KL Convention Centre and Mitec to review the safety of the venues.

Meanwhile, other department personnel in other fire stations will also be on high alert.

“They will be on standby for 24 hours at the Incident Command Centre, where they will monitor the premises for the safety of the athletes,” he said.

Khirudin said checks conducted on the venues have adhered to requirements.

“We have conducted seminars with those in charge of the venues and hotels to educate them.

“Following reports presented by the inspection team, they have followed the requirements,” he said.

He said minor adjustments such as shifting spectator seats were advised at some venues, as they needed to ensure there was enough space for personnel to move through when responding to incidents.

“There needs to be enough space especially with our equipment, such as fire extinguisher or a hose reel. We want to be able to take action within five minutes.

“Hopefully the Games go on without a hitch.”