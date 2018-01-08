All dispensable in Dr M’s game of thrones, says Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Pakatan Harapan announcement on its prime minister and deputy prime minister-in-waiting sends a strong signal to those in the pact that everyone is a pawn and everyone is dispensable in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Game of Thrones, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the announcement of the pact’s prime minister and deputy prime minister in the event it won the 14th General Election also created ‘quite a stir’ due to a few reasons.

“First of all, everyone knew that Pakatan had no choice but to name Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman) as their prime minister-in-waiting.

“To name anyone else would have been suicidal as it meant Pakatan could disintegrate in 24 hours. So it was more a case of ‘I told you so’,” he posted on his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.com, today.

Salleh said the opposition also had no choice but to name Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the deputy prime minister-in-waiting and, again, it would have been suicidal to name anyone else.

“But surely there are other notable leaders who have sacrificed so much, including to give up their ministerial and party office-bearer posts?

“Why are these names not considered but instead discarded?” Salleh asked.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan announced Dr Mahathir as its prime minister candidate and Dr Wan Azizah as the deputy prime minister-in-waiting if the opposition wins GE14. — Bernama