All 1Malaysia clinics in Kedah to open as usual on Sept 4

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — All 1Malaysia Clinics in Kedah will operate as usual on Monday despite being a special public holiday as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in appreciation of the Malaysian contingent’s success in the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the 1Malaysia Clinics will operate from 10am to 10pm as usual.

The Sultanah Bahiyah Specialist Hospital, Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani and Kulim Hospital will also operate as usual on Monday.

“The outpatient service at the Jitra Hospital will also serve patients to reduce the congestion at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. Emergency services at Health Clinics and Rural Clinics will continue to serve patients (on call),” said Dr Norhizan in a statement today.

Dr Norhizan said the Bandar Alor Setar Health Clinic will be open from 8am to 10pm while the Health Clinics in Sungai Petani and Kulim will operate from 8am to 12 noon. — Bernama