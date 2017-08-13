Ali Rustam: Translate appreciation for Najib into support

Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam speaks at the ‘Himpunan Rakyat Bersatu’ in Padang Merbok. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMELAKA, Aug 13 — The appreciation for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s deeds and efforts to ensure wellbeing of the people in the state should be translated into support so that he could continue to take the nation to greater heights, says former Melaka Chief Minister Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam.

Mohd Ali, who is also Bukit Katil Umno chief, said the prime minister has implemented various charitable incentives, including in education sector, to ensure that the people in the state benefit from the policies that he introduced.

“So many times we have seen the prime minister extended a helping hand to develop Melaka, especially in the education sector, by developing schools and universities in the state. It really proves his concern for the people.

“When he said he wanted to have 200,000 additional places for Malay students at university level, he chose to have two Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campuses built in Melaka, namely the Melaka City and Jasin campuses,” he said at the Bukit Katil Umno Division Delegates Conference at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

The conference, which was opened by Najib, was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Mohd Ali also urged the people to evaluate Najib’s leadership based on his ability to walk the talk.

“If we can understand this, then we must support Najib and I believe Bukit Katil Umno always supports his leadership and vows to restore the red wave and the blue ocean.

“Despite the many allegations and accusations hurled at him and the government, Najib has remained steadfast in putting the people’s first and has continued to extend help and assistance, while at the same time correcting old mistakes, one by one, and transforming the country’s o old mould into a new ones,” he added. — Bernama