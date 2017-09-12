Ali Rustam: Haj expedition deserves support, sponsorship

Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam said the KIH expedition deserves support and sponsorship as it has benefited many people. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMECCA, Sept 12 — The Kembara Inspirasi Haji (KIH) ,which has travelled 16,000km across 10 countries to reach the Holy Land, deserves support and sponsorship as it has benefited many people.

Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) chairman Senator Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam described the expedition, participated by eight members, as hard-to-find experiences.

“Only strong people are willing to travel in a vehicle for two months. Many parties should support and sponsor such efforts which will enrich Malaysian experience in exploring the world,” he said after meeting the expedition team members here.

Mohd Ali and his wife Puan Sri Asmah Abdul Rahman had recently performed the haj pilgrimage.

While congratulating the team for its success in completing the expedition and performing the haj, Mohd Ali said he hoped that the team would continue its efforts next year.

Earlier, KIH project director Khir Ariffin briefed Mohd Ali on the expedition, which had taken the participants across among others Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates before arriving in Dubai where their land journey ended.

From Dubai, they flew to the holy land in time for the wukuf (grand assembly) in Arafah.

The expedition would be aired by Bernama News Channel (BNC) through a 13-episode documentary. — Bernama