Ali Rustam: Dr M’s support for Anwar dangerous politics of manipulation

Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest U-turn supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a politics of manipulation. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, July 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest U-turn supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a politics of manipulation which is dangerous to the people and the country.

Former Melaka Chief Minister Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said the politics of manipulation played by the former premier was aimed at manipulating the minds of the people in his bid to achieve his personal agenda.

“The end does not justify the means, this kind of politics is not suitable for our people and our country.

“It is definitely not good for a country which upholds the rule of law as stated in the Rukun Negara. So, we must reject Dr Mahathir’s politics of manipulation,” he told Bernama through WhatsApp messages.

In an interview with British daily The Guardian during his visit to London recently, Dr Mahathir was reported as saying that he would not object to Anwar returning to politics and becoming prime minister if the latter is given a royal pardon.

However, on July 7, Dr Mahathir denied supporting Anwar to become the next prime minister. — AFP