Ali Hamsa urges civil servants to focus on delivering more efficient public services

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa urged civil servants to provide the best service during their period of employment. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa has proposed a “search and serve” method for the best delivery of public services to the people.

He said this method of approaching the people could deliver the services quickly and appropriately and save time and cost.

“Civil servants must be focused on delivering more efficient services to the people. We have to deliver, deliver, deliver!” he said at the awarding of promotions to management and professional officers and the implementation group here today.

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah was also present at the event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said yesterday that he wanted the civil service to focus on 2017 as the year of delivery by giving priority to implementation of projects, programmes and services for the prosperity and welfare of the people and country.

Ali also urged civil servants to provide the best service during their period of employment.

“Let’s not have among us those who are ungrateful levelling criticism, along with the irresponsible people, that the government is insensitive to the welfare of civil servants,” he said.

Ali also expressed concern over the handful of civil servants who, he said, were greatly in debt.

In this connection, he asked heads of departments to observe their staff way of life to reduce the number with much debt.

“I have been informed that the take-home pay of some civil servants is less than the stipulated 40 per cent. For some, it is zero per cent.

“We find that some want a life of luxury and, at the same time, borrow much money to the point of taking home nothing. This needs to be addressed,” he said.

Ali asked the Accountant-General’s Department and heads of departments to closely observe civil servants who did not exercise prudence in expenditure.

“The Treasury secretary-general has also asked the Accountant-General’s Department to examine the salary deductions of civil servants,” he said.

Ali also advised civil servants against making or circulating comments that could be interpreted under the General Orders as tarnishing the image of the civil service or breaching the law such as the Official Secrets Act.

“This advice of mine is applicable to serving and retired officers,” he said. — Bernama