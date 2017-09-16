Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ali Hamsa: Malaysians should work together to strengthen spirit of patriotism

Saturday September 16, 2017
PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 ― Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa urged Malaysians to work closely together to strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

In a message on his Facebook page in conjunction with Malaysia Day today, he also invited the people to foster positive thinking and enhance the spirit of volunteerism regardless of race and religion.

“The government is constantly striving to produce Malaysians who are united and optimistic for the sake of our beloved country. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

Dr Ali Hamsa also wished all armed forces personnel a Happy 84th Malaysian Armed Forces Day which is also celebrated today. ― Bernama

