Ali Hamsa: 126,000 PPA1M houses in various stages of construction

Ali said the PPA1M project had received overwhelming response from civil servants nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUANTAN, Aug 17 — A total of 126,007 out of 200,000 houses targeted to be built nationwide by 2020 through numerous 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing (PPA1M) projects, are now in various stages of construction.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said it includes 3,379 houses which had been fully completed under 21 PPA1M projects.

“Most of the near-complete and fully completed projects are in Putrajaya and the Klang Valley because there are many civil servants in those areas, but efforts are being intensified to expedite the implementation of PPA1M projects in other states,”

“In Pahang alone, the government has approved 4,629 units of PPA1M houses, including 197 units of Aspen PPA1M houses in Taman Kuantan Jaya,” he told reporters after presenting Taman Kuantan Jaya Aspen PPA1M house keys to the recipients here today.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail.

Ali said the PPA1M project had received overwhelming response from civil servants nationwide as it offers houses at much lower prices.

“The PPA1M unit is priced at between RM188,000 and RM376,000 each compared to the market price of RM260,000 to 475,000. So the average subsidy given by the government is RM55,000 per unit.

“So far, the government had received over 300,000 application for the 200,000 PPA1M units, and we are prepared to offer more houses if there is a continuous high demand for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Aspen PPA1M which was built on a 10.1-hectare site comprised 197 units of single-storey and double-storey terrace, as well as double-storey villas, measuring between 109 square metres and 191 square metres with modern design and quality finishing.

The area also includes various premium facilities, such as a futsal area, outdoor gym and security control. ― Bernama