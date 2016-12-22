Al-Madinah university: Our courses accredited

The Al-Madinah International University in Shah Alam. — Picture by Malay Mail SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 — “We don’t promote extremism and neither are we a breeding ground for militants.”

Those were the words of Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) international relations deputy director Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamad after the institution hogged the spotlight following the arrests of two students over links with Islamic State (IS).

Abdul Ghani said their courses had received approval and were accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

“We are very transparent with our syllabus. Information concerning every course is on the website,” he said when met at the university yesterday, reported Malay Mail Afternoon E-Paper.

“If anyone has questions on what is taught, they can talk to us.”

On the two foreigners arrested, he said they were still considered active students as the Shah Alam university had no authority to expel them based on “wild accusations”.

‘“We cannot expel them based on accusations. Apart from their arrests, police have not given us any other information as they claim it’s highly classified,” he said.

“They are only suspected to be involved in militant activities. How can we pre-judge?”

The university has at least 780 foreign students — from South-east Asia, Middle East and Africa — and some 400 locals.

About 2,000 students have also enrolled for online courses.

About half the staff working here are locals while the rest are from the Middle East.