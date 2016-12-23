Al-Madinah CEO downplays Zakir Naik’s visit to Shah Alam campus

Dr Zakir Naik received a warm welcome at the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) in Shah Alam. ― Pictures taken from the Al-Madinah International University websiteKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Wanted in India, Dr Zakir Naik received a warm reception at the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) in a visit to its Shah Alam, Selangor campus last week.

However, the private university’s management appeared clueless that the controversial Islamic preacher is a terror suspect in his home country who is being considered for prosecution.

“Oh, we don't know about that one, because as far as we are concerned, he's a famous orator and we welcome anybody, because it can be anybody from other Muslim country,” Mediu chief executive Datuk Dr Abdul Ghani Mohamad told Malay Mail Online when met in Putrajaya yesterday.

“We just welcome anybody. For example, visitors from Kuwait, Yemen. Tomorrow, maybe we are receiving a visit from a Sheikh from Yemen,” he said.

He added that Dr Zakir, a trained doctor who is also a preacher is “almost same, like anybody else” and had informed the university of his visit.

But Abdul Ghani who was appointed to his post just two weeks ago said he was unsure how long ago the notice was given.

Dr Zakir is shown sharing a warm embrace with its rector Professor Dr Mohammad Khalifa Al-Tamimi.He also said Dr Zakir’s visit was very short, adding that the prominent televangelist did not give any lectures while at Mediu.

“He was just a normal visitor. It's not that he came and lectured. No, no, no. Not that type. Just a normal visit. Courtesy call they call it,” Abdul Ghani said.

On its website, Mediu had posted photos of Dr Zakir’s “goodwill visit to view the march of the university’s unique and achievements for being one of the Islamic educational institutions in Malaysia” on December 14.

Dr Zakir was also shown sharing a warm embrace with its rector Professor Dr Mohammad Khalifa Al-Tamimi.

Dr Zakir who was honoured by the Malaysian government’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah award in 2013 has come under international scrutiny after two militants behind the July 1 terror attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh claimed to have been inspired by the Indian preacher.

Last month, the Indian government slapped a five-year ban on his Islamic Research Foundation.

Mediu too is under a cloud after two students were arrested as suspected militants with links to global terror group Islamic State (IS).

The university is still under investigation by Bukit Aman’s counter-terrorism division. Police intelligence found IS had targeted Mediu’s foreign students for recruitment, but said the institution itself is not a terror hub.