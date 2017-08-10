‘Aku Negaraku Sedunia’ combines 70 video clips by Malaysians worldwide

Video clips featuring Malaysians singing the country’s new patriotic song ‘Aku Negaraku’ in various locations across the globe have been combined into one music video. — Screengrab courtesy of Facebook/Aku Negaraku SeduniaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A total of 70 video clips featuring Malaysians singing the country’s new patriotic song “Aku Negaraku” in various locations across the globe have been combined into one music video with the title “Aku Negaraku Sedunia”.

Yayasan Persahabatan Malaysia (Permai) chief operating officer, Afiq Amani Annuar, said the three-minute music video was a manisfestation of the people’s pride and love for the country, and was produced in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“We have received 130 video clips since the participation was opened to members of the public early last month. However, only 70 were selected due to the quality of the clips,” he told a press conference after the launch of the music video by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Jailani Johari at the National Art Gallery here today.

Also present was Permai chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Afiq Amani said among the entries received were from Malaysians living in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, France and Indonesia.

The video, available for viewing on “Aku Negaraku Sedunia” Facebook page, also features local celebrities such as Sherry Ibrahim, Harris Aliff and Wan Imar.

Meanwhile, Annuar said Permai welcomed more Malaysians to submit their videos even after the deadline of Aug 31.

“We want this to be an ongoing programme. Those unique and interesting videos might receive token of appreciation,” he said.

Meantime, Jailani said the campaign could promote the latest patriotic song and he was confident that the song would become popular among the people. — Bernama