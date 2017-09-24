Aircraft carrying Sarawak minister skids off runway

KUCHING, Sept 24 — A Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd aircraft skidded off the runway when landing at the Kuching International Airport this evening.

Bernama learnt the aircraft was carrying Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and five other passengers.

The six passengers and the pilot were unhurt in the 6pm incident.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said Batu Lintang fire station personnel went to the scene to assist airport firemen.

“In the incident, the Beechcraft plane owned by Hornbill Skyways was on its way from Mukah to Kuching. Upon landing, the plane skidded off the runway,” he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama