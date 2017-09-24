Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Aircraft carrying Sarawak minister skids off runway

Sunday September 24, 2017
11:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump dials up threats against N. Korea as Pyongyang holds anti-US rallyTrump dials up threats against N. Korea as Pyongyang holds anti-US rally

Tahfiz school denies having issues from fire victims’ parentsTahfiz school denies having issues from fire victims’ parents

PKR Man: Beer fest shouldn’t have been allowed in first placePKR Man: Beer fest shouldn’t have been allowed in first place

Latvia’s Ostapenko adds Korea Open to her trophy cabinetLatvia’s Ostapenko adds Korea Open to her trophy cabinet

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUCHING, Sept 24 — A Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd aircraft skidded off the runway when landing at the Kuching International Airport this evening.

Bernama learnt the aircraft was carrying Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and five other passengers.

The six passengers and the pilot were unhurt in the 6pm incident.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said Batu  Lintang fire station personnel went to the scene to assist airport firemen.

“In the incident, the Beechcraft plane owned by Hornbill Skyways was on its way from Mukah to Kuching. Upon landing, the plane skidded off the runway,” he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline