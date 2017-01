AirAsia’s group COO dies

AirAsia’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Anaz Ahmad Tajuddin has passed away after battling cancer. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― AirAsia has confirmed that its Group Chief Operating Officer, Anaz Ahmad Tajuddin, 43, passed away at 5.50am today after battling cancer.

In a statement, the budget airline said he would be buried at the Tanah Perkuburan Raudhah, Kota Seriemas, Negri Sembilan, after after Friday prayers at the Masjid Kuarters KLIA. ― Bernama