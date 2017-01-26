AirAsia travellers urged to self check-in, arrive early during Chinese New Year period

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — AirAsia and AirAsia X have urged all guests travelling throughout the Chinese New Year period to arrive earlier at the airport to avoid congestion due to the expected surge in travellers.
In a statement, the budget airline advised guests to arrive at least three hours prior to scheduled time of departure for AirAsia flights, and at least four hours earlier for AirAsia X flights.
Travellers are also strongly encouraged to conduct self-check-in via web, mobile or kiosk services for a smoother journey at the airport.
It said for guests with baggage to check-in, baggage drop counters close 60 minutes before flight departure for all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights. However, it is advisable to complete baggage drop and proceed to the boarding gate as early as possible.
“Guests with group booking, reduced mobility or with special needs are only allowed to check-in at the counter and should allocate more time to clear all travelling formalities.
“Each guest is only allowed one piece of cabin baggage (weighing not more than seven kg), and a laptop bag or a handbag onboard,” it added. — Bernama