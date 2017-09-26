AirAsia removes sexist Facebook ad

The Facebook advertisement featured the image of a woman whose bosom appeared to be showing, accompanied by the caption 'OMG! (tap to see)'. ― Facebook screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― AirAsia removed an advertisement posted on its Facebook page after criticism online from Malaysians who have claimed it was sexist.



“AirAsia is aware of the feedback received towards an advertisement posted on its Facebook page which has since been removed upon thorough review.



“AirAsia would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the advertisement,” it said in a statement.



The Facebook advertisement featured the image of a woman whose bosom appeared to be showing, accompanied by the caption “OMG! (tap to see)”.



But by tapping the picture, the full image actually shows her holding the numbers “99” on her chest. The figure refers to the airline’s cheap fare rate.



“You are not seeing things! 10,000 seats from RM99,” read the caption of the full image.