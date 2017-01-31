Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 9:49 pm GMT+8

AirAsia awaits greenlight for KL-Bhubaneswar route

Tuesday January 31, 2017
08:32 PM GMT+8

AirAsia will launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar once it receives formal permission from the Indian aviation regulator. — AFP picAirAsia will launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar once it receives formal permission from the Indian aviation regulator. — AFP picNEW DELHI, Jan 31 ― AirAsia is waiting for the go-ahead from India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation to start direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar in March this year.

The Malaysian budget airline will launch the new service once it receives formal permission from the Indian aviation regulator in its plans to boost the eastern Indian state of Odisha's international links and tourism traffic.

Airports Authority of India's eastern region Executive Director, Sanjay Jain, said the airport operator would extend all support to AirAsia for the flight services. ― Bernama

