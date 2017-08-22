Aidiladha falls on Sept 1

File picture shows two residents of Kampung Jalan Bahru in Balik Pulau, Penang, tying a cow to a tree on September 11, 2016, to be sacrificed on Aidiladha the following day. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Muslims in the country will celebrate Aidiladha on Sept 1, assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Mohd Aseral Jusman announced tonight.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang diPertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1438 Hijrah falls on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017.

“As such, Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for the states in Malaysia will be on Friday, Sept 1, 2017,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM). — Bernama