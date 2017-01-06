Aid comes for people isolated by floodwaters

The federal government and several individuals have contributed foodstuff valued at over RM100,000 for 1,500 people in Kelantan cut off by floods and unable to get to relief centres since Sunday.

These people in the Semerak state constituency were isolated when the road linking their villages to Pasir Puteh town was flooded to a depth of between 0.1 and 0.5 metre.

Semerak state-assemblyman Datuk Zawawi Othman said the foodstuff, comprising rice, sugar and sardines, had been delivered to the people, many of them farmers, in 20 villages in the constituency.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki handed over the aid at Kampung Gong Kala here today.

The affected villages included Gong Kala, Gong Keding, Gong Pasir, Gong Chokoh, Gong Chenggal and Gong Kedak.

Zawawi, who is Pasir Puteh Umno Division chief, said many of the villagers could not get to work for almost a week and were deprived of their income.

Saudah Abdullah, 75, who lives alone in Kampung Gong Keding, said the aid would help ease her financial burden.

“I depend on the mercy of relatives and neighbours for food because I have no children to turn to,” she said. — Bernama