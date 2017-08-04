Ahmad Zahid reveals real mastermind behind plot to topple Najib

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the Jerlun Umno division 2017 delegation meeting at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jitra, Kedah, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picJERLUN, Aug 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today revealed that a former Umno leader was the real mastermind behind a plot to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Ahmad Zahid said that he had enough evidence in the form of recordings that the former leader was the one who suggested to him that the Prime Minister be brought down through a vote-of-no-confidence in Parliament at the time.

“My conversation on this with the former leader was recorded and the tape is still with me. At the time, I was just into my 10th day as Deputy Prime Minister. Does it make sense that I would want to topple Najib when I was just appointed DPM,” he said when opening Jerlun Umno delegates conference at Sekolan Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu here today.

Also present was Jerlun Umno chief Datuk Abu Hassan Sharif.

Recently, former prime minister and former Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is now leading the opposition, had claimed that Ahmad Zahid had come to see him soon after he was appointed as DPM to seek his (Dr Mahathir’s) blessings to topple Najib. Dr Mahathir at the time was still with Umno. — Bernama