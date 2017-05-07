Last updated Sunday, May 07, 2017 3:13 pm GMT+8

Ahmad Zahid on four-day working visit to Australia

Sunday May 7, 2017
02:44 PM GMT+8

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a press conference at his office at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, February 16, 2017. — Bernama picDeputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a press conference at his office at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, February 16, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is on a four-day working visit to Australia from today till May 10, to strengthen bilateral relations on matters related to security, counter-terrorism and transnational crimes.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) here  today, during the visit, Ahmad Zahid’s first since assuming the post of deputy prime minister in July 2015 and at the invitation of Peter Dutton, Minister for Immigration and Border Protection of Australia, he will also exchange views with Australian leaders on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ahmad Zahid, who is scheduled to visit Canberra and Sydney, is accompanied by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat and senior government officials from relevant ministries.

In Canberra, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan. While in Sydney, he will make a courtesy call on the Governor of New South Wales David Hurley and visit  the Australian Border Force (ABF) College.

He will also be meeting Malaysian students in Sydney before departing for Kuala Lumpur.

For the period January to February this year, total trade between Malaysia and Australia increased by 38 per cent to US$1.98 billion (RM8.84 billion) as compared to the same period in 2016. — Bernama

