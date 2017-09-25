Ahmad Zahid arrives in China for three-day working visit

Ahmad Zahid’s visit to China is to boost bilateral ties and increase cooperation with the country and Interpol state members. — Picture by Saw Siow FengBEIJING, Sept 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived in China today, for a three-day visit.

The flight carrying Ahmad Zahid and wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis touched down at 8.30pm at the Beijing Capital International Airport here.

Earlier, Malaysian Ambassador to China, Datuk Zainuddin Yahya said the Deputy Prime Minister would have a busy schedule tomorrow, with several important events which included attending the opening ceremony of Interpol’s 86th General Assembly.

He said the ceremony would be officiated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping at the China National Convention Centre.

He added that Ahmad Zahid’s visit to China was to boost bilateral ties and increase cooperation with the country and Interpol state members.

Wisma Putra released an update of Ahmad Zahid’s schedule where he is expected to make a courtesy call on China Secretary of Central Political and Legal Affairs, Meng Jianzhu. Both will have lunch at Meng’s office in the capital.

In the evening, Ahmad Zahid will make another courtesy call on China Public Security Minister, Guo Sheng Kun at the Diaoyutai State Guest House at 4.40pm.

Later at the same venue, the Deputy Prime Minister will hold a group meeting with Meng and Interpol President Meng Ho Wei for half-an-hour before attending the Interpol welcoming banquet dinner.

Ahmad Zahid will depart for Kuala Lumpur at noon on Wednesday. — Bernama