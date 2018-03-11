Ahmad Shabery: RoS’ request for PPBM minutes not political

Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the RoS request was issued due to protests and complaints lodged by PPBM members themselves to RoS. — Picture by KE OoiJELEBU, March 11 — Request by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) asking Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to submit the minutes of the party meetings should not be seen as a political act.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the RoS request was issued due to protests and complaints lodged by PPBM members themselves to RoS.

“Most of the organisations related acts were made in the days of (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) himself and even Umno has been banned because of the RoS decision during his time.

“He (Dr Mahathir) did not want to interfere with the decision made by RoS, thus Umno had once been banned on Feb 4, 1988. That’s why we say RoS is an independent body and has its own authority,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Shabery, who is also Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, said this when asked to comment on the letter issued by RoS to PPBM asking the party to submit minutes of branch meetings, divisional and central party meetings as well as party financial statements, last Friday.

The RoS has given one month for the party to submit all the documents

Earlier, Ahmad Shabery visited a pineapple planting project in Jelebu. — Bernama