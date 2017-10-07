Ahmad Razif unhappy with report Masjid Kristal is in state of neglect

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman is unhappy with a newspaper report that Masjid Kristal is in a state of neglect and will not hesitate to take legal action against the publisher. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 7 — Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman is unhappy with a newspaper report that Masjid Kristal is in a state of neglect and will not hesitate to take legal action against the publisher.

“The newspaper report is baseless and has suppressed the real information,” he said adding the report has denied the state government’s efforts to repair Masjid Kristal and will impact Visit Terengganu Year 2017.

“The newspaper report suggested that the state government has abandoned Masjid Kristal while in truth, efforts are being taken to repair the mosque, but it will take some time to happen,” he told Bernama, here today.

Ahmad Razif, who inspected Masjid Kristal on Aug 11 accompanied by State Economic Plannning Unit (UPEN) officers, agreed to allocate RM305,000 to Terengganu State Economic Development Corporation (PMINT), for replacing of 28 broken glass panels.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) was asked to give the estimate for waterproofing. UPEN received the estimate from PWD two weeks ago and has sent a letter approving allocation of RM584,000 for PWD.

“We are in the process of appointing the contractors since the work calls for expertise and of urgent need. This means that the state government has approved allocation of RM889,000 for the repair of Masjid Kristal.”

He said the PWD had issued a tender for the contract for the repair work and the reporter who filed the report had been informed of this development.

Yesterday, a newspaper reported that visitors to the iconic Masjid Kristal in Taman Tamadun Islam, were left disappointed with the cleanliness and the sorry state of the mosque which was said to be deserted. — Bernama