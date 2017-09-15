Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ahmad Maslan: Critics undermine Malaysia’s capability to invest abroad

Friday September 15, 2017
01:35 PM GMT+8

Datuk Ahmad Maslan says many misunderstand that Malaysia is not capable of being a big investor abroad. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Ahmad Maslan says many misunderstand that Malaysia is not capable of being a big investor abroad. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Many have the wrong notion that Malaysia and Malaysian companies are not capable of investing abroad, says Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

Saying that Malaysia has been an active investor overseas, he added that the investment figure was bigger than the inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs).

“Many misunderstand that Malaysia is not capable of being a big investor abroad.

“When FDIs come in, say from China, they claim that we (Malaysia) are being colonialised but when we invest in a big way abroad, no one says we are exploiting a particular country economically, “ he said in brushing off opposition critics who were painting a negative perception among the people of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s recent visit to Washington.

Ahmad Maslan was speaking at a press conference after attending the “The High Impact Programme 5: Medical Devices” seminar organised by SME Corporation Malaysia here today. ― Bernama

