Ahmad Bashah: Opposition are pro-fake news

Wednesday April 4, 2018
11:52 PM GMT+8

The Kedah MB said no one should not be afraid of the legislation if they did not engage in fabricating news and spreading fake news. — AFP pic The Kedah MB said no one should not be afraid of the legislation if they did not engage in fabricating news and spreading fake news. — AFP pic ALOR SETAR, April 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad saying the Opposition pact will repeal the Anti-Fake News legislation if it wins the 14th general election clearly shows that they are pro-fake news, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

He said no one should not be afraid of the legislation if they did not engage in fabricating news and spreading fake news.

“The world has changed, it is now a world where fake news can be spread in an instant. So this legislation is timely.

“Those who are against this legislation means they are pro-fake news,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

On another matter, Ahmad  Bahsah said the state government had approved an allocation of RM290,400 for ‘one-off’ incentives to 42 Rehabilitation in the Community Centres which would benefit 332 staff and 1,698 trainees at the centres. — Bernama

