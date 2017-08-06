Ahmad Bashah calls for no contest for top two Umno posts

Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah proposed that there should be no contest for the posts of president and deputy president in Umno’s elections. ― Picture by KE OoiALOR STAR, Aug 6 — Kedah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah yesterday proposed that there should be no contest for the posts of president and deputy president in Umno’s elections.

Ahmad Bashah ,who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, proposed that Umno vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is carrying out the duties of Umno deputy president, take up the post as Ahmad Zahid and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak had forged a compatible team.

“It is also to ensure Umno at all levels focus on the 14th general election (GE14) more effectively,” he said to thunderous applause when speaking at the Alor Setar Umno division delegates’ conference which was officiated by Ahmad Zahid here esterday.

In this regard, he called on component parties in the state to work as a team to ensure victory for BN and to retain Kedah under BN rule.

“This is a major challenge in GE14 and as such we have to focus on fending off the opposition from seizing Kedah.

“We have to ready even though the whistle has not been blown, we have to be prepared with component parties to go to the ground to explain the true political situation with sincerity,” he said. — Bernama